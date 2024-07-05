Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Risks multiply for Mediterranean-bound migrants, UN study shows

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – More migrants and refugees are embarking on dangerous journeys across Africa towards the southern shores of the Mediterranean Sea where they face growing risk of abuse such as kidnapping and organ theft, a U.N.-backed report said on Friday.

The routes crisscrossing the Sahara northwards from West and East Africa are thought to be twice as deadly as the better-documented central Mediterranean sea route where already more than 800 people are thought to have drowned this year, the report said.

Vincent Cochetel, Special Envoy for the Western and Central Mediterranean for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), which co-authored the report based on interviews with more than 30,000 migrants between 2020-2023, said the testimonies showed the living, dead and sick were being abandoned in the desert.

“Every one that has crossed to Sahara can tell you of people they know who died in the desert,” he told reporters in Geneva. “We cannot lose our capacity to get outraged by this level of violence along the route. Some of it can be addressed,” he added, calling for more protection services and search and rescue missions.

The study, co-written by the International Organization for Migration, said more people were making journeys than in its last report four years ago, citing UNHCR data in Tunisia that showed a more than 200% increase in arrivals in 2023 versus 2020.

It cited local conflicts in parts of the arid Sahel belt and a civil war in Sudan as driving factors, as well as climate change and growing racism along the route.

Nearly one in five of the migrants (18%) said they feared kidnapping and a growing number feared sexual violence (15%), the survey showed. Hundreds have fallen victim to organ traffickers, Cochetel told reporters, either selling them to survive or being robbed.

“Most of the time people are drugged, the organ is removed without their consent,” he said.

While migrants cited smugglers as being among their abusers, they also named criminal gangs and state officials such as police and border guards who had in some cases dumped migrants on the other side of their borders, UNHCR’s Cochetel said.

“Much of this is happening in a situation of near complete impunity,” said Bram Frouws, Director of the Mixed Migration Centre that co-produced the report, calling for more accountability. “We should really follow the money and catch the big guys.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR