Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Rival Thames Water bondholders submit alternative financing package

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A group of Thames Water bondholders said on Thursday it had submitted a rival 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) financing offer for the struggling British utilities firm.

The group said that it includes holders of more than 75% of Thames Water’s class B bonds and that the “more affordable facility” was open to all Class A and Class B bondholders.

Thames Water, Britain’s largest water utility, has around 16 billion pounds in debt, mostly through class A debt.

“The financing that has been delivered, and which funds a path to completing the company’s equity raise, provides twice the capital at a far lower cost and on more flexible terms than the expensive, restrictive alternative recently proposed by the Class A Group,” it said in a statement.

The group that represents more than 12 billion pounds of Thames Water’s Class A debt, on Monday urged others to back its plan before the deadline next week.

That offer proposes an initial 1.5 billion pound debt facility, plus a possible further 1.5 billion pounds package for Thames Water in at a nearly 10% interest cost.

Any deal needs 75% of all classes of debt to approve it, with a first court hearing scheduled for Dec. 17.

Thames Water, which signed the class A proposal last month, declined to comment on the new bondholder offer, which was first reported by Sky News.

($1 = 0.7745 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR