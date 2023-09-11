Road closure adds to Gotthard transport woes

The Gotthard road tunnel uis a notorious traffic jam hotspot at the best of times. Keystone / Sigi Tischler

read aloud pause

X

The Gotthard road tunnel has been closed in both directions since Sunday afternoon due to a crack in the tunnel ceiling.

This content was published on September 11, 2023 - 09:53

Keystone-SDA

Chunks of concrete fell onto the important Swiss road route, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) announced. The duration of the closure is unknown.

An initial inspection revealed a 25-metre long crack in the ceiling, said FEDRO. Concrete fell onto the road near the northern tunnel portal. FEDRO closed the tunnel for an indefinite period shortly after 4 pm on Sunday following reports from canton Uri cantonal police.

The exact extent of the damage and the cause were not clear by Monday morning. FEDRO said it is working intensively to get clarifications. In response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency, the ministry said no further information could be provided on Monday morning. As soon as reliable information is available, it will to provide further details.

For the time being, traffic must use the San Bernardino route and the Gotthard pass road, FEDRO announced. Trucks that were already waiting to continue their journey at the heavy traffic control centres in Giornico (canton Ticino) and Ripshausen (canton Uri) were held back. There were backlogs in front of the two portals of the tunnel.

The railway's Gotthard Base Tunnel is also currently closed to passenger traffic indefinitely. After a derailment on August 10th, only the east tunnel is accessible for freight traffic. Swiss federal Railways is running passenger traffic over the mountain route.

Eight damaged cars are currently being dismantled in the west tunnel, which should take until the end of September. It will take several months for all the damage to be repaired.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative