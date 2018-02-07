This content was published on February 7, 2018 4:32 PM Feb 7, 2018 - 16:32

A traffic jam by the Gotthard tunnel in July (Keystone)

The number of motor vehicles in Switzerland broke the six million barrier in 2017, says the Swiss Road Traffic Association.

Of the total 6,053,000 vehicles, 5.32 million were cars or utility vehicles and 729,100 were motorbikes. This corresponds to 540 cars and 89 utility vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.

+ Information on Swiss roads

The levels of nitrogen dioxide generated by the traffic on Switzerland’s 71,540km road network were by and large within or below the required limits, although in certain places, for example so-called urban canyons or areas next to motorways, the levels can exceed the limits.

Total industry turnover rose to CHF93 billion ($99 billion). The increase of CHF2.34 billion on the previous year was due to the leasing business, vehicle insurance and the petroleum industry, according to the road traffic associationexternal link.

SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.