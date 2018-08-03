A 30,000-square metre bear sanctuary has been officially opened in Arosa, southeast Switzerland, and will be open to the public over the weekend.
This is the first bear park in Switzerland designed specifically to protect the animals. It is to provide a sanctuary for bears who have been ill-treated or kept in captivity.
Speaking at the official opening on Friday, Swiss environment minister Doris Leuthard reminded people that there were once many bears in Graubunden canton where Arosa lies, and that the animal appears on the emblems of many communes. The bear is an imposing and fascinating animal, she said, but also controversial because it steals. Leuthard said this park, like the bear park in Bern, would help people to better understand them.
The first inmate is a bear called Napa, a rescued circus bear who arrived from Serbia in July. He is a 12-year-old cross between a brown-bear and a polar-bear, who was born in a zoo and then made to work in a Serbian circus.
The sanctuary is run by the Four Pawsexternal link animal protection foundation, which organized Napa’s transfer. More bears rescued by Four Paws are due to start arriving in Arosa from spring 2019.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.