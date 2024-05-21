Roche Breast Cancer Medicine to Get Expedited FDA Review

(Bloomberg) — Roche Holding AG said an experimental breast-cancer treatment will get an expedited review from US regulators after showing it helped patients live longer without the disease progressing.

The decision is based on research showing the medicine, called inavolisib, could offer a more effective first treatment option for women with a particular breast cancer mutation.

The potential blockbuster treatment could become the standard of care for women with mutations called PIK3CA, Roche said in a statement Tuesday. The mutations, found in about 40% of hormone-positive breast cancers, are linked to tumor growth, disease progression and treatment resistance.

Roche shares were little changed in Zurich trading. The stock has dropped 3% this year, one of the five worst performers on the Bloomberg index that tracks European drugmakers. The company reported key results on the medicine last December.

