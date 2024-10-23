Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Roche CEO says more mpox cases likely to be reported in Europe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The CEO of Roche said more cases of mpox infection have likely occurred in Europe than previously reported and that the group could quickly offer 10 times more test kits than are currently in demand.

“It seems like there are more mpox cases already in Europe, maybe not all of them are in the media yet,” CEO Thomas Schinecker said in a media call after the Swiss drugs and diagnostics company reported quarterly sales.

