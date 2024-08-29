Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Rock band Oasis add UK dates to reunion tour as fans clamour for tickets

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Oasis announced three extra concert dates on Thursday for their comeback tour of the UK and Ireland due to unprecedented demand from fans desperate to see the band live for the first time in 15 years.

The group, whose debut album “Definitely Maybe” was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with singer Liam after a string of public spats between the brothers.

The band initially announced 14 shows, with the first due to take place in Cardiff in July 2025, followed by nights in Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

A pre-sale ballot opened on Tuesday to ensure the maximum number of fans had a chance to access tickets ahead of general sale on Saturday.

As a result of unprecedented demand, Oasis added three UK dates to the tour with extra concerts in Manchester, London and Edinburgh, the band said on X.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR