Rock festival draws the crowds to Avenches

August 20, 2000



Surpassing the expectations of the organisers of Switzerland's ninth rock music festival at the Roman arenas at Avenches, 16,000 spectators crowded the stadiums to listen to the likes of Johnny Clegg and Patricia Kaas.

The organisers of the festival said they were pleased with the turnout, which exceeded the 15,000 mark which they had originally hoped for. Stands and bars made a roaring trade because of the high turnout.



The rainy weather last Thursday failed to keep music lovers away, and the hot weather on Saturday night certainly lifted the spirits of those at the event.



The French singer, Patricia Kaas, proved a crowd pleaser when she performed on Saturday night. Kaas finished her act with an interpretation of a number by Leo Ferre in front of a capacity crowd.



Friday night was, however, a bit disappointing as only around 3,000 people turned out to hear the likes of Celia Cruz and the group Lamb.



