Rockets strike Italy’s UNIFIL base in Lebanon, no injuries reported, ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Eight rockets hit the headquarters of the Italian contingent of the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Shama, in southern Lebanon, Italy’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported but five Italian soldiers are being monitored in the base’s medical facility, the ministry said in a statement.

The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

Italy has long been a major contributor to the multinational operation.

Investigations are under way to determine where the rockets originated and to identify those responsible, the Italian ministry said.

The rockets hit some outdoor areas and the base’s supply warehouse where no soldiers were present. 

The United Nations and several member states, including Italy, have repeatedly called on all parties to ensure the safety of peacekeepers.

