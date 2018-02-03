This content was published on February 3, 2018 5:00 PM Feb 3, 2018 - 17:00

Swiss cross-country skier Dario Cologna tries on some sunglasses at the hand-out of the official Swiss Olympic clothes. Cologna already has three Olympic golds and will hope to win more in PyeongChang (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Sunday

20

It’s score time! Swiss tennis player Roger Federer won his 20th grand slam titleexternal link when he lifted the Australian Open trophy for the sixth time.

Monday

171

The Swiss Olympic Association has nominated a record 171 athletes for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, which begin on February 9.

Tuesday

13

On average 13 people are reported missing every day, but the Swiss authorities rarely initiate a public search.

Wednesday

9,600,000

The Federal Customs Administration this year expects to sell 9.6 million vignettes – CHF40 stickers which are needed to drive on Swiss motorways. A third will be bought by foreign drivers.

Thursday

14.8

The average commute in Switzerland increased in 2016 to 30 minutes or 14.8 kilometres.

Friday

20,000

French communes bordering Geneva are stepping up their search for so-called false residents – around 20,000 undeclared Swiss who pretend to live in Switzerland to avoid paying tax in France.

