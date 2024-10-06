Romania’s top court removes far-right candidate from presidential race

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s top court has removed a pro-Russian far-right politician from the list of presidential candidates in upcoming elections, prompting concerns about democratic values from candidates across the political spectrum.

European Union and NATO member Romania is due to hold a two-round presidential election on Nov. 24 and Dec. 8, with parliamentary polls in between.

Nearly 20 politicians have officially entered the running, with opinion polls showing voter preferences highly fragmented.

Among them is Diana Sosoaca, leader of SOS Romania, a small ultra-nationalist eurosceptic opposition party which surprisingly won two seats in the European Parliament in June.

Romania’s Constitutional Court met on Saturday to discuss legal challenges brought against six candidacies.

It rejected five but accepted challenges against Sosoaca without explaining its decision.

Sosoaca, who was live on Facebook at the time of the ruling, told her followers: “This proves the Americans, Jews and the European Union have plotted to rig the Romanian election before it has begun.”

“From this moment, we have clear proof that in Romania dictatorship and utter lack of democracy are being discussed.”

The court typically releases detailed explanations of its rulings at a later date. Politicians across the political spectrum said the ruling was an unprecedented threat to democratic values.

Because the nine-member court is politically appointed, many politicians also accused it of interference.

Opinion surveys show leftist Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is likely to go through to the second round of the presidential election, but it is unclear who he will run against.

Although the role is largely ceremonial, the president’s powers include nominating the prime minister after elections and appointing judges and prosecutors. They also include oversight of foreign policy, meaning the new president will play a critical role in Romania’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.