Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania recovered fragments from a Russian drone from a canal in the Danube Delta near the Ukrainian border, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Romania shares a 650 km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly over the past year. Romanian territory lies a few hundred metres from Ukrainian Danube River ports, frequent Russian targets.