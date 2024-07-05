Romanian court lifts influencer Andrew Tate’s travel restrictions within EU

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – A Romanian court ruled on Friday that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate can travel within the European Union without restrictions while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, his communications team said.

Tate was indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied. Until Friday, they were banned from leaving Romania.