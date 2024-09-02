Romanian government approves draft law to give Patriot defence system to Ukraine

1 minute

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania’s coalition government approved a draft law on Monday enabling the donation of a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine and sent it to parliament for a final vote.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly as Moscow attacks Ukrainian ports just across the Danube River border.

Bucharest said in June that it would donate one of its two operational Patriot systems to Ukraine on condition that allies replace it with a similar air defence system.

It is part of a delivery of five such systems and other strategic air defence units pledged by NATO states to Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

“After parliament approves the law, the government will be able to issue the decision that makes the donation operational,” government spokesman Mihai Constantin said.

The draft law also states that Romania will send letters of offer and acceptance to the U.S. for the replacement of the donated battery, and expects to pay roughly $60 million in taxes and fees.

Romania signed a $4 billion deal to buy Patriots, built by RTX Corp, in 2017, its biggest procurement contract to date. The first shipment was delivered in 2020. Romania has received four systems so far, with two operational.