Romanian lawmakers vote to phase out fur farming from 2027

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania will phase out fur farms by 2027, lawmakers voted on Tuesday after a campaign by animal rights activists.

The European Union state is the twenty-second European country to ban fur farming, Humane Society International/Europe said in a statement after the vote.

Lawmakers amended animal rights legislation to phase out farming chinchilla and mink for their fur.

The number of Romanian fur farms fell to around a dozen in 2022 from over 150 a decade ago, Humane Society International/Europe said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated fur farm bans across Europe after the virus was found at multiple mink farms.

