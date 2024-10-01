Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Romanian parliament keeps longest-serving central bank governor in post

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania’s parliament on Tuesday approved the central bank’s new board, led by the world’s longest serving governor Mugur Isarescu, who said the main challenge for the European Union state would be lowering a ballooning budget deficit.

The Romanian central bank was the last in Central and Eastern Europe to begin cutting rates in July, holding off as fiscal slippage and tax changes slowed a decline in inflation.

Ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in November and December in Romania, its scope to cut the benchmark rate further is limited by widening budget and current account deficits.

“The objective remains … to lower inflation without causing recession,” Isarescu said during the committee hearings that endorsed him. “Given the size of the fiscal budget deficit, recession is the last thing we need.”

Isarescu, 75, has been in his post since 1990 with the exception of a one-year stint as prime minister.

The bank’s nine-member board was nominated by parties for a five-year-term based on their parliamentary seat numbers.

Economists Florin Georgescu and Leonardo Badea will stay on as the deputy governors, alongside new deputy Cosmin Marinescu, a former adviser to President Klaus Iohannis.

The bank’s current forecasts have inflation falling back within target to 3.4% at end-2025 from 4.0% this December, but uncertainty is high as the government that emerges from the elections will almost certainly need to hike some taxes.

The Romanian leu was flat on the day against the euro at 1500 GMT.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alexandra Hudson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
168 Likes
123 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR