Prices for holiday homes in the Swiss Alps rose slightly in 2017, but are still failing to keep pace with the steadily increasing housing costs in the French and Austrian Alps, according to a UBS Alpine property survey.
After several years of decline, property prices in Swiss resorts rose by 1% last year compared to 2016, capping “an extended correction phase”, the UBS researchers wrote in the Alpine property focusexternal link published on Wednesday.
In Austria and France, vacation home prices climbed 5% and 3% in the same time frame.
Still priciest
But buying a property in the Swiss Alps remains far from cheap.
Engadin/St. Moritz is still the most expensive tourist destination in the whole Alpine region, with property prices estimated to cost on average CHF15,000 ($15,140) per square metre. Gstaad was a close second at CHF14,300 ($14,434) per square metre.
A holiday home with 80 square metres of living space valued under CHF500,000 ($504,000) could only be found in “niche locations” such as Leukerbad or Disentis, according to the report.
Prices for second homes would continue to rise slightly this year, the UBS researchers predicted. The good economic outlook as well as the weakened Swiss franc is expected to strengthen domestic and foreign demand.
Buy to let
Renting out properties via sharing economy platforms such as AirBnB would be of only modest appeal to landlords, although advertising has soared in recent years.
Rental income was only lucrative in special tourist hotspots, such as Zermatt and during peak winter season and was generally not as rewarding as letting out properties in Swiss cities.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.