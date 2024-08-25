Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut, state news agency says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian suspended flights to Beirut on Sunday “due to the current situation”, the state news agency reported without giving an exact time frame for the suspension.

Officials told Reuters there was no disruption to Jordanian airspace.

Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement launched hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel early on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut on July 30.

The Israeli military said its jets hit targets in Lebanon shortly before the military assessed Hezbollah was preparing to launch the attacks.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah comes amid regional fears of a wider response by Iran and its regional proxies to the assassination of Palestinian Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR