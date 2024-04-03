Royal Mail proposes universal service reforms to save 300 million pounds annually

(Reuters) – Britain’s Royal Mail, on Wednesday, proposed operational changes, including delivering all non-first class and second class mail every other weekday, amid regulator Ofcom’s call for universal service reform due to declining letter volumes.

Royal Mail’s parent company International Distributions Services said it expects to reduce costs by 300 million pounds ($377.3 million) per year, if the proposed reforms were implemented. ($1 = 0.7951 pounds)