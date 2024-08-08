Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Rugby-Search continues for French rugby player swept out to sea off S.Africa coast

This content was published on
2 minutes

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The search for a French rugby player missing after being swept away by a wave while swimming in the sea off Cape Town continued on Thursday as condolences were sent to his family by rugby authorities.

Medhi Narjissi, part of the France under-18 team due to participate in a four-nation tournament in South Africa from Monday, was “swept away by a wave” on Wednesday afternoon while swimming with other players in a recovery session after training, the French Rugby Federation said in a statement.

Two sea rescue boats and a helicopter were involved in an immediate rescue operation but did not find him and on Thursday police divers continued the search.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesman Craig Lambinon said they suspected strong rip currents swept the 17-year-old into the surf zone and out to sea.

He said that despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search there remained no sign of the missing teenager.

SA Rugby sent condolences on Thursday and offered support to French rugby and Narjissi’s family, who were expected to arrive later on Thursday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the French rugby community for the tragic loss of Medhi,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.

“We cannot begin to comprehend the sorrow the family must be feeling at this moment. Please know that the entire rugby fraternity stands with you in mourning the loss of Medhi.

“This devastating news has been felt deeply across the rugby community here in South Africa and around the world.”

Narjissi is the son of former Agen hooker Jalil Narjissi and had recently signed for Toulouse.

The impact on the scheduling of the tournament – which also involves Georgia and Ireland – has not been determined, SA Rugby added.

