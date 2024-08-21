Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia's Arctic airports back to work after drone alert

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Airports in Russia’s Arctic cities of Murmansk and Apatity resumed operations after a brief airspace closure on Wednesday, the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russian airports have frequently carried out similar closures due to potential or actual Ukrainian drone attacks.

Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis confirmed a drone threat to the region on Wednesday but offered no further details.

Several Russian media outlets later circulated a video purportedly showing the downing of a drone in the Murmansk region. Reuters could not immediately verify the video.

The Murmansk region is home to an airbase for strategic bomber planes near the city of Olenegorsk.

