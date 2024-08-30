Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s attack kills one, injures eight in Ukraine’s Sumy, authorities say

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian attack overnight damaged a factory in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy, killing a 48-year-old woman and injuring at least eight people, local authorities said on Friday.

The airstrike caused a fire, prompting regional authorities to ask residents to stay inside and close the windows.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said that the factory manufactured packaging for baby food, juices and household products.

A drone attack hit an industrial facility in Poltava in central Ukraine without causing any casualties, regional governor Filip Pronin said.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 12 out of 18 Russia-launched drones overnight over five Ukrainian regions. Four more drones fell over the Ukrainian territory.

Russia also used an Iskander-M missile during the attack, the air force added.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war, which Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour in February 2022.

