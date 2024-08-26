Russia’s attack on Kryvyi Rih kills at least one, Ukrainian officials say

(Reuters) – At least one person died and five could still be under the rubble after a Russian missile struck a civilian infrastructure building in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said on Tuesday.

Four people were injured in the attack and were hospitalised, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on Telegram the civilian building was “wiped out.”

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. The Kremlin has said Russian forces do not target civilian objects in their attacks on Ukraine.