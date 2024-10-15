Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Mykolaiv kills one, injures 16, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed one person and injured at least 16, the head of the regional military administration said on Tuesday.

The attack damaged an infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings and cars, governor Vitaliy Kim said on the Telegram messaging app.

The emergency services said the attack also caused several fires, two of which had been put out.

Ukrainian military said the Russian forces used seven S-300/400 missiles to strike the region, in addition to launching 17 drones and two more missiles over other regions.

The air force shot down 12 drones and four more were “locationally lost” likely due to active electronic warfare, it said.

Russia’s assaults on Ukraine’s south this month targeted critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv region and port infrastructure in Odesa region.

Ukraine has been asking allies for additional air defence as Russia continued to pummel its cities more than 2-1/2 years into the full-scale invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since February 2022.

