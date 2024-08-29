Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s power sector pose risk to nuclear facilities, Kyiv says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) – Russia’s Monday drone and missile attack forced Ukraine to disconnect several nuclear power units from the grid, posing a risk to the nuclear power sector, a Ukrainian mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Thursday.

“The Russian Federation continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intending to disrupt the operation of the country’s nuclear power plants, which provide most of Ukraine’s electricity,” the mission said in a note.

“Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people.”

On Monday, Russia carried out its “most massive” attack on Ukraine with more than 200 missiles and drones, killing seven people and striking energy facilities nationwide.

Russia stepped up its strikes on the Ukrainian power grid in March in what Kyiv has said looked like a concerted effort to degrade the system ahead of next winter, when people need electricity and heating most.

The mission said Monday’s attack was intended to paralyse the operation of the power generation facilities of Ukraine.

Ukraine has not said that Russia attacked nuclear power plants directly, but hits on transmission and distribution systems have forced the grid operator to reduce production at nuclear power plants or even shut down nuclear units.

The mission said that as a result of Monday’s attack, three out of four power units of the Rivne nuclear power plant were disconnected from the grid.

Another nuclear power plant, the South Ukrainian, was forced to decrease its output.

“Due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by Russia’s attack, at 1710 (EEST}, power unit 3 of the South Ukrainian NPP was disconnected from the grid,” the mission added.

Ukrainian officials have said the country has lost about half of its generating capacity so far in the war, and now most of its power needs are covered by electricity produced by three Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR