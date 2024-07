Russia’s defence systems shoot down more than 15 Ukraine-launched drones near Sevastopol, official says

(Reuters) – Russia’s air defence systems destroyed more than 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russia-installed governor of the city said on Tuesday.

“No objects in the city were damaged,” the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his Telegram channel.