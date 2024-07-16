Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s InterRAO says Siberian power plant unit shutdowns are not an emergency

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The owner of the Gusinoozyorskaya power plant in Russia’s eastern Siberia on Tuesday denied reports that one of its units had been shut down in an emergency, but said two units were undergoing “unplanned maintenance.”

Earlier in the day, Buryatia regional governor Alexei Tsydenov had said that one of the plant’s three units had been shut down, leaving dozens of towns and villages without power.

According to the InterRAO energy group, the owner, two power units at the Gusinoozyorskaya plant were undergoing ‘unplanned maintenance’. One unit was shut down on July 15, and the other the following day.

“There were no abnormal and emergency situations at the plant,” the company said.

The 1.22 gigawatt coal plant has six power units and supplies electricity to Buryatia and the neighbouring Zabaikalsky Kra.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Andrew Osborn)

