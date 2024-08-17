Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Kadyrov equips Tesla truck with machinegun for war

(Reuters) – The leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video on Saturday of himself driving a Tesla Cybertruck with what looked like a machinegun mounted on top, saying he would send it to the Ukraine conflict zone.

Kadyrov, known for extravagant publicity stunts, heaped praise on both the vehicle and Tesla Motors chief executive Elon Musk on the Telegram messaging app, calling him the “strongest genius of modern times” and inviting Musk to Chechnya.

“We… await your future products that will help us finish the special military operation,” Kadyrov wrote, using the official term by which Russia describes its war in Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Tesla.

