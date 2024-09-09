Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Lavrov, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation, Russia says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his official visit to Saudi Arabia met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Monday.

Bin Salman and Lavrov discussed a range of issues, including the Israel-Palestinian conflict and energy cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation within the OPEC+ framework.

“It was emphasised that the decisions taken recently indicate the growing stability and independence of this unique coordination mechanism of oil-exporting countries, its efficiency and relevance for maintaining the balance of supply and demand in the global energy market.”

