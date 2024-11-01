Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Lavrov to visit EU first time since the start of Ukraine war, Vedomosti reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to visit Malta in December to take part in a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Vedomosti daily reported on Friday, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This will be Lavrov’s first visit to a European Union country since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on Dec. 5-6 “applies to all members, including the Russian Federation”.

“OSCE delegations are regularly informed about the progress of preparations. Further practical details, including invitations, will be sent to all OSCE delegations in due course,” it said.

