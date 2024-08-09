Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia’s Lipetsk region comes under ‘massive drone attack’, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia was evacuating people from parts of its western Lipetsk region on Friday morning after a “massive attack” by Ukrainian drones caused explosions and disrupted power supply, regional governor Igor Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app.

At the same time, he said calls on social media to evacuate the whole city of Lipetsk were part of psychological warfare by Ukraine.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Lipetsk municipal district, and four villages were being evacuated, Artamonov said. Some of the villages he named are close to an air force base outside the city of Lipetsk.

He did not report any casualties.

Ukrainian authorities have not reported any strikes on the region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR