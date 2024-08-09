Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Lipetsk region hit by ‘massive’ drone attack, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) -Russia was evacuating people on Friday from parts of its western region of Lipetsk, after a “massive attack” by Ukrainian drones caused explosions, disrupted power supply, and wounded six people, regional governor Igor Artamonov said.

Four villages were being evacuated after a state of emergency was declared in the Lipetsk municipal district, Artamonov said on the Telegram messaging app, some of them situated near an air force base.

A fire had broken out at the air base outside the city of Lipetsk, the Interfax news agency reported local emergency officials as saying.

Calls on social media to evacuate the entire city were part of a campaign of psychological warfare by Ukraine, Artamonov added, however.

Ukrainian authorities have not reported any strikes on the Lipetsk region.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

