Russia’s Novorossiysk authorities limit beach access after sea drone attacks

(Reuters) -Beach access in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk will be restricted early on Wednesday, the mayor of the city said, after reporting that defence forces were engaged in repelling a sea drone attack.

“Until 09:00 (0600 GMT) on July 3, the bay’s water will be surveyed,” Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on the Telegram messaging app. “We kindly request you to refrain from visiting beach areas, embankments and recreational areas along the water’s edge during operational activities.”

The Russian defence ministry said its forces destroyed two sea drones heading in the direction of Novorossiysk.

Russia has often accused Ukraine of attacking its port cities on the Black Sea coast and on the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, but Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Novorossiysk is Russia’s largest port on the Black Sea. It is a key oil outlet for crude oil and oil products exports and transit in Russia’s south. It also loads oil coming from Kazkahstan and Azerbaijan and handles grain, coal, mineral fertilizers, timber, containers, food and chemical cargoes.

The Russian defence ministry said also its air defence systems destroyed 10 air drones Ukraine launched at Russia’s territory, including one over the Moscow region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has said attacks on Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s territory since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)

