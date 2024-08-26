Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Omsk oil refinery reports fire, operating normally

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Omsk oil refinery, Russia’s largest, reported a fire on Monday but said it was operating as usual.

“The fire at the Omsk refinery is under control. The plant’s automatic safety system detected a fire in technological equipment… The company is operating as usual,” the plant said in a statement.

It also said that two injured received treatment at the plant, controlled by Gazprom Neft.

Some reports on social media said a huge explosion was heard across several districts of the west Siberia city, located some 2,700 km (1,700 miles) east of Moscow.

The reason for the fire was not immediately clear.

Omsk refinery processed more than 21 million metric tons (420,000 barrels per day) of crude oil in 2022.

