Russia’s Putin meets Chinese premier Li Qiang in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese premier Li Qiang in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

“Our countries have large-scale joint plans, projects in the economic and humanitarian areas, we expect them to last for many years,” the RIA state news agency quoted Putin as saying.

Li said earlier on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to work with Russia to strengthen all-round practical cooperation.