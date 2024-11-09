Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Putin orders more efforts in suppressing extremism

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his interior ministry early on Sunday to increase efforts in suppressing extremism inside the country.

“Today, Russian citizens expect more dedication and new results from you in all key areas of work,” Putin said in a congratulatory message to the interior ministry’s employees on their professional holiday, which is celebrated in Russia on Nov. 10.

“More work and proactive behaviour are also necessary in suppressing extremism. It threatens our sovereignty, constitutional order and the safety of people in any form and guise.”

