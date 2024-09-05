Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s Putin says he doesn’t understand French actions against Telegram’s Durov

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he did not understand France’s actions against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was placed under formal investigation there last week.

Putin said the French moves had a “selective character”.

He told an economic forum he met Durov once, years ago, but they had not kept in touch or seen each other since.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that he was not aware of Durov and Putin ever meeting.

France’s investigation into Durov is in connection with the use of the Telegram platform for crimes such as fraud, money laundering and child pornography. Durov’s lawyer has called the proceedings against him absurd.

