Russia’s Putin says NATO is an anachronism

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described NATO as a “blatant anachronism” which was needed by the United States in order to dominate its zone of influence.

Putin, setting out his world view in a speech to a conference of Russia experts, said the alliance was subject to “the diktat of the older brother”, meaning the U.S.

He contrasted that with the BRICS group of countries, which held a summit in Russia last month and which Putin held out as an example of constructive cooperation.