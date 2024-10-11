Russia’s Putin visits Turkmenistan, talks of need for new world order

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a conference in the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan that a new world order was needed where wealth was more fairly redistributed and the opinions of each nation taken into account.

The conference in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat is being attended by regional leaders and Putin is due to hold separate talks with Serdar Berdymukhamedov, his Turkmen counterpart.

Video released by the Kremlin on Friday morning showed Putin arriving at the conference venue in his limousine and shaking hands inside with the Turkmen leader and then addressing the conference.

The Kremlin has said that Putin is due to discuss the situation in the Middle East on the event’s sidelines with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who was also expected to attend.

