Russia’s Shoigu visits Iran for security talks, days after going to N.Korea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Tuesday, Russian and Iranian media said, days after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Russia has deepened ties with Iran and North Korea, both of which are hostile to the United States, since the start of its war in Ukraine. Washington says both countries are supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for use in the conflict, something Moscow denies.

The Nour news agency, affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Shoigu met his Iranian opposite number, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

