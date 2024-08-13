Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia’s vast Kamchatka Peninsula without internet, TASS reports

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was without internet and with intermittent mobile communication on Tuesday after a land cable broke, state news agency TASS and the region’s department of digital development said.

“In Kamchatka, in the Elizovo area, a break in the main land cable occurred,” the digital development department said on its Telegram messaging app.

There was no information provided on what caused the break. The department said that a “temporary partial transition to satellite communication channels is underway” and that repair works may take up to 12 hours.

TASS, citing its correspondent in Kamchatka, reported that the accident has led to disconnection of the internet and interruptions in mobile communication.

Kamchatka, in Russia’s Far East, with a land area similar to that of Japan, lies between the Sea of Okhotsk on the west and the Pacific Ocean and Bering Sea on the east.

