Russia, China warships enter Sea of Okhotsk for drills, Interax reports

(Reuters) – A detachment of warships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy entered the Sea of ​​Okhotsk in the western Pacific as part of joint navy exercises, Russia’s Interfax agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Pacific Fleet’s press service.

“During the sea passage, the detachment carried out tasks of joint manoeuvring, countering unmanned boats of a mock enemy, conducting reconnaissance and monitoring the surface situation with the involvement of deck helicopters,” Interfax reported, citing the press service.

Russia said on Saturday it was starting the joint Russian-Chinese “Beibu/Interaction – 2024” naval exercise that would include anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons.

Russian large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs as well as corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107 were among the warships taking part in the drills, Interfax reported.

China was represented by the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi and the integrated supply ship Taihu, the agency added.

“(The ships) will perform artillery firing, as well as the use of anti-submarine and anti-aircraft weapons systems under a single plan,” Interfax reported.

The Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific Ocean is located between Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on the east, the Kuril Islands on the southeast and Japan’s island of Hokkaido to the south.

