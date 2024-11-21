Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia, North Korea agree to boost charter flights after trade meeting, TASS and KCNA say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on cooperation after meetings covering trade, the economy, science and technology in Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA said on Thursday.

There were few details in the KCNA report, but Russia’s TASS news agency said on Tuesday that the countries agreed to increase charter flights following the meeting, citing Russia’s ministry of natural resources.

Between January and September, the number of tourists travelling between Russia and North Korea amounted to over 5,000 people, with more than 70% travelling by air, it said.

The increased charter flights are expected to take off not only from Russia’s eastern region close to North Korea, but also from major Russian cities in other areas, TASS said, citing the ministry.

KCNA said on Thursday that the Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov, which met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday, had now departed from Pyongyang.

During the delegation’s visit, zoo animals were transferred to North Korea as gifts from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pyongyang and Moscow have ramped up diplomatic and economic exchanges in the past few years, culminating in Putin’s visit to North Korea in June, when the countries’ leaders agreed a mutual defence pact.

The growing defence ties between the countries has sparked international alarm, with Washington, Kyiv and Seoul condemning the North for sending military equipment and more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR