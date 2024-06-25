Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia, Ukraine each return 90 prisoners of war, Russian Defence Ministry says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia and Ukraine have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian prisoners were able to return home with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

The freed Russian prisoners were being flown to Moscow, where they would undergo medical checks, the ministry said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR