Russia, Ukraine each return 90 prisoners of war, Russian Defence Ministry says

(Reuters) – Russia and Ukraine have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the Russian prisoners were able to return home with the help of the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

The freed Russian prisoners were being flown to Moscow, where they would undergo medical checks, the ministry said.