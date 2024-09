Russia, Ukraine swap 103 POWs each, Interfax says

(Reuters) – Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war, with each side releasing 103 people, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ministry said the Russian soldiers exchanged on Saturday had been taken prisoner in Russia’s Kursk region. Ukrainian forces captured territory there last month in their first major incursion into Russia.