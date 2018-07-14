This content was published on July 14, 2018 3:00 PM Jul 14, 2018 - 15:00

Cheers! Nora Gysin from Vegiman

(Kostas Maros/13 Photo)

As the 2018 football World Cup in Russia comes to its dramatic end, it’s clear that winners and losers exist off the pitch as well as on it. Swiss photographer Kostas Maros met some of them in Basel.





From left: Michael Heim, Felix Labhart and Lukas Holm

(Kostas Maros / 13 Photo)

Winners

Michael Heim, Felix Labhart and Lukas Holm from beer bar BrauBudeBasel toast a successful month, having shown Switzerland’s games in their bar and sold more beer to thirsty fans.







Tizian Aellig and Nora Gysin (Kostas Maros /13 Photo)

Winners

Tizian Aellig and Nora Gysin from vegetarian burger bar “Vegiman” say they are fascinated by how sports fans behave. During the World Cup they could not only study this behaviour but also sell loads of beer and burgers.







Markus Keller and daughter Matilda at the public viewing area at the Veranda Pellicano

(Kostas Maros /13 Photo)

Loser

Markus Keller is a German-Portuguese dual national. Enough said. After both his teams crashed out early, he says he felt a double loser.





The Nomatark team at the Birsköpfli leisure and sunbathing area

(Kostas Maros /13 Photo)

Winners

The Nomatark team aimed to make people aware of the energy revolution by showing the World Cup matches on their solar-powered mobile cinema. They say that, thanks to their Solar World Cup Tour, they’ve managed to reach a new audience.







Esther Spinatsch with her children Louis (left) and Gil in the Za Zaa “World Cup-free zone"

(Kostas Maros / 13 Photo)

Loser

Esther Spinatsch is annoyed that children are being targeted by global companies such as Coca-Cola. She says only kids who buy a lot of Coke bottles can fill their Panini sticker books and keep up with other kids.

