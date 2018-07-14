As the 2018 football World Cup in Russia comes to its dramatic end, it’s clear that winners and losers exist off the pitch as well as on it. Swiss photographer Kostas Maros met some of them in Basel.
Winners
Michael Heim, Felix Labhart and Lukas Holm from beer bar BrauBudeBasel toast a successful month, having shown Switzerland’s games in their bar and sold more beer to thirsty fans.
Winners
Tizian Aellig and Nora Gysin from vegetarian burger bar “Vegiman” say they are fascinated by how sports fans behave. During the World Cup they could not only study this behaviour but also sell loads of beer and burgers.
Loser
Markus Keller is a German-Portuguese dual national. Enough said. After both his teams crashed out early, he says he felt a double loser.
Winners
The Nomatark team aimed to make people aware of the energy revolution by showing the World Cup matches on their solar-powered mobile cinema. They say that, thanks to their Solar World Cup Tour, they’ve managed to reach a new audience.
Loser
Esther Spinatsch is annoyed that children are being targeted by global companies such as Coca-Cola. She says only kids who buy a lot of Coke bottles can fill their Panini sticker books and keep up with other kids.
