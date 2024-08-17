Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Russia accuses Ukraine of bombing road near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The Russian management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant said on Saturday a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive charge on a road outside the plant, endangering its staff who use the road, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, since soon after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The plant is dormant as Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of trying to sabotage its operations and endangering safety around the plant.

The attack comes as Ukraine continues an incursion into Russia, claiming to have taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometres (444 square miles) in the Kursk region since Aug. 6.

Separately, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the acting Russian representative in Vienna, Roman Ustinov, as saying that Moscow wanted to discuss the attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant with the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Russia also wants the IAEA to warn Ukraine against repeating such attacks, Ustinov said.

The plant’s six dormant reactors, located close to the front line of the war, rely on external power to keep their nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

