Russia and Georgia sign historic deal

Russia and Georgia have signed a deal which is seen as the final hurdle to Russia’s joining the World Trade Organization.

The deal was brokered after intense negotiations mediated by Swiss diplomats, and was signed at WTO headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday.

It specifies that a private company will monitor the way customs checks are conducted on trade between the two countries, and that a neutral third party will mediate in case of difficulties.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement that they had asked Switzerland to assume this role.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia were broken off in the summer of 2008 when war broke out over the status of South Ossetia and Abkhazia which broke away from Georgia and declared themselves independent with Russian support.

Switzerland has represented the interests of each country in the capital of the other since then.

In December last year it agreed to mediate in connection with Russia’s negotiations to join the WTO. Georgia had blocked Russia’s entry to the organisation.



Trade officials say there are now no major obstacles to Russia formally joining next month after 18 years of talks.

