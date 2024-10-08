Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Russia blocks instant messaging platform Discord, TASS reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Russia’s communications regulator has blocked instant messaging platform Discord for violating Russian law, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, making the San Francisco-based company the latest foreign technology platform to be restricted in Russia.

Discord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it regards as illegal, issuing relatively small but regular fines when it rules that companies have failed to comply.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, last week ordered Discord to delete almost 1,000 items it deemed illegal and has previously fined the company for failing to remove banned content.

Moscow blocked Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, as well as Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram soon after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR